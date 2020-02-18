New Nintendo Switch Lite releasing alongside Animal Crossing

Nintendo may struggle to supply enough Nintendo Switch consoles in the future due to coronavirus affecting hardware assembly and production, but the marketing team had a plan to support Animal Crossing: New Horizons and will deliver it. On March 20, they (and we) expect a lot of new consumers coming to the hybrid trend to play the super popular social simulator and there will be two new hardware models to jump in with.

In addition to the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Special Edition announced a few weeks ago, the Japanese company just revealed the Nintendo Switch Lite Coral, a regular version of the 100% handheld version in a pastel corally pink.

At this time, the new colour has just been announced for Japan and the selling price is exactly the same as the other Lite colours. Pre-orders open on March 7 and there might be lines to get one since Nintendo warns that coronavirus is already affecting supply and only guarantee stock until late March 2020 on the official site

Do you like the new Lite Coral?