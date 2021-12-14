New Nintendo patent unveils more about Zelda: BOTW 2 gameplay

HQ

The Legend of Zelda fans are eager to learn more about the next instalment in the saga, the sequel to Breath of The Wild. It must be said, Nintendo remains quite discreet on this entry scheduled for 2022. Nothing more was given since the release of the first gameplay trailer last June. But, some research we read focused on patents filed by the Japanese company revealing numerous and interesting information on the gameplay to come, and more particularly on its new mechanics.

In a first patent, published under number 20210370175 at WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization), we discovered the conditions to accomplish the ability to go through a suspended platform from below to its surface, as we could observe it in the trailer. It proves that it will be possible to perform this action freely, and not at a given and pre-established point, as one might have feared.

Then, the patent US20210370178 also addresses a mechanism already exposed in the trailer. Thanks to the video shared this summer by Nintendo, the most observant had noticed that Link was going to be endowed with a new power, a kind of "Rewind" function to apply to objects. We see from this patent that the object goes back in time in a same way, in reverse, that in its last movement with a representation of the power by a gauge. We can easily imagine that tons of puzzles in a style loved by fans of the series will be based on this.

Last but not least, the file under number US20210370179 reveals that the free falling will be much more developed than one might have expected. Not only will our character be able to take several positions but also to shoot with his bow during it. More precisely, Link will have the possibility of falling backward but also diving. This aerial gymnastics is obviously inspired by the acrobatic performances of parachutists, and possibility to shoot with the bow, even while free falling, promises to deliver charismatic and exciting combats in the air.

Yet for now, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild 2 still does not have a precise release date on Nintendo Switch (or even a definitive title). While waiting new official information from Nintendo, we suggest you to watch the E3 2021 trailer again with the elements discussed above in mind.