New Nintendo Lego revealed for Bowser's kids

Lego and Nintendo have already made several beloved sets together, both for collectors and hardcore Nintendo fans, and for kids wanting something fun to play with. The latest collaboration falls into the latter category.

Larry's and Morton's Airships are two airships dedicated to Koopas kids Larry and Morton, and there's also a Goomba included. It also supports Lego Super Mario Starter Courses and Expansion Sets for extra features if you already have those.

This new set consists of 1,062-pieces and is recommended for eight-year-olds and up. It starts shipping on August 1 and retails for $79.99. Time to treat yourself or your kids, perhaps?