New Nintendo Indie World show announced for tomorrow

Time to start hoping for Hollow Knight: Silksong again.

It's been four months since the Internet was filled with comments about Hollow Knight: Silksong again when the last Indie World stream ended without an update from Team Cherry, so Nintendo does apparently think it's time for a refill.

Nintendo has announced that 2021's first Indie World showcase will start at 5 PM BST / 6 PM CEST tomorrow and last for approximately 20 minutes. We're just told it'll focus on "fresh and new indie games" launching on the Nintendo Switch...Hollow Knight and the release date for Axiom Verge 2 are fresh, right? Seriously though: what do you hope to see?

