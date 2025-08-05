New Nintendo Indie World announced for Thursday, August 7

HQ

Nintendo is getting the hang of doing a weekly presentation for its games and IPs. Okay, yes, maybe Pokémon Presents isn't necessarily a company event, but now we do have a new stream planned with the official name.

A few minutes ago, a new Nintendo Indie World event was announced for Thursday, August 7, at 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST. It will be 15 minutes of announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch family consoles (both original Switch and Nintendo Switch 2) in the near future.

You will be able to follow the event as usual on Nintendo's local YouTube channels and also on Twitch.

What are you looking forward to this new Nintendo Indie World?