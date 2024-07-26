New Nintendo gacha machines sell controller part keyrings that work as real replacement pieces

HQ

If you've ever been to Japan, you've likely tried your hand at one or a dozen gacha machines. The pull of cheap plastic tat is just too strong for a lot of collectors of random garbage (such as myself who ended up spending my change on buff wrestler animals). But, if you're looking to get a cool and somewhat useful piece of gaming memorabilia, Nintendo has you covered.

The second edition of the Controller Button Collection is now available in Nintendo gacha machines, and like the first edition, which gave buyers access to controller pieces from the Famicom and NES systems that served as keychains, you can now get bits of a GameCube, Super Famicom, and Nintendo 64 controller.

The best part? Well it's that these keychains can even be used to repair your controllers if needed, as things like the joysticks and face buttons have been found by collectors to work with their own controllers when disassembled and attached to your home accessories.

This is an ad: