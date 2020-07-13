New Nier Re[in]carnation video unveils its combat

You're watching Advertisements

Square Enix keeps celebrating Nier's 10th Anniversary and, other than the remake of the original title, fans' expectations can be fed today with brand-new intel about Nier Re[in]carnation, the upcoming iOS & Android game. Want to learn more? "Don't worry. Mama's here to help".

The video above shows that, contrary to what the first footage suggested, Reincarnation will indeed have combat, and it will be turn-based, following the traditional style. The combat sequences will be interwoven with the exploration of the 3D environments and also with what looks like more narrative-driven 2D side-scrolling passages.

Nier Re[in]carnation will go through closed beta tests in Japan later this month (on July 29), and it's worth recalling for both fans and newcomers that Yoko Taro himself is directing the development by Applibot studio. The following illustration by lead artist Akihiko Yoshida is also brand-new and ignites speculation about the potential plot and the android models featured.