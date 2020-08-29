Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news

New Netflix documentary takes a behind-the-scenes look at The Witcher

The 30-minute special delves into the popular show's first season.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It was late 2019, it was cold, it was dark, and we were ready. It was time for the first season of The Witcher starring Henry Cavill, as Geralt of Rivia.

The series has been a huge success, so a second season being commissioned was hardly a surprise. Covid-19 then happened, however, and production got delayed. Just as we were starting to grow impatient, we then had the positive news that filming would restart in August.

With production now in full swing, Netflix has published a new 30-minute documentary called Netflix The Witcher - Making the Show, and it features people both in front of and behind the camera. This seems like a perfect way to gather more hype before season 2 makes its way to Netflix.

You can watch the trailer for the documentary above. How excited are you for the upcoming season?

New Netflix documentary takes a behind-the-scenes look at The Witcher


Loading next content