New Netflix documentary takes a behind-the-scenes look at The Witcher

It was late 2019, it was cold, it was dark, and we were ready. It was time for the first season of The Witcher starring Henry Cavill, as Geralt of Rivia.

The series has been a huge success, so a second season being commissioned was hardly a surprise. Covid-19 then happened, however, and production got delayed. Just as we were starting to grow impatient, we then had the positive news that filming would restart in August.

With production now in full swing, Netflix has published a new 30-minute documentary called Netflix The Witcher - Making the Show, and it features people both in front of and behind the camera. This seems like a perfect way to gather more hype before season 2 makes its way to Netflix.

You can watch the trailer for the documentary above. How excited are you for the upcoming season?