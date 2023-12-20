Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

New movie posters for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire show the villain

No matter who you're gonna call, make sure you dress accordingly. This will be a chilling adventure.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Ever since we got to see the logo for the upcoming Ghostbusters movie, we have known it will be a chilling adventure. Last month, we got the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and now Jason Reitman (writer and producer) has revealed the first three movie posters.

All of them shows a New York City that has suffered the most severe frost damages since the movie The Day After Tomorrow premiered in 2004, and we also get a better look at the new ghostly villain. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire premieres on March 29 in theaters, and we will probably get a full length trailer really soon.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Ghostbusters: Frozen EmpireGhostbusters: Frozen Empire

Related texts



Loading next content