New movie posters for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire show the villain

Ever since we got to see the logo for the upcoming Ghostbusters movie, we have known it will be a chilling adventure. Last month, we got the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and now Jason Reitman (writer and producer) has revealed the first three movie posters.

All of them shows a New York City that has suffered the most severe frost damages since the movie The Day After Tomorrow premiered in 2004, and we also get a better look at the new ghostly villain. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire premieres on March 29 in theaters, and we will probably get a full length trailer really soon.