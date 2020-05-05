Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Mortal Kombat 11

New Mortal Kombat 11 announcement coming tomorrow

Is there new story DLC on the horizon for NetherRealm's fighter?

NetherRealm Studios has published a new teaser on its official Twitter, showing Liu Kang and Raiden preparing to "architect a new history", before being interrupted by Shang Tsung and two other mysterious fighters.

The video ends teasing a big reveal tomorrow, May 6, at 2pm BST.

There's a lot of speculation about what it might be, but considering the tweet description, "Mortal Kombat 11 - The Epic Saga Continues", it sure looks like a DLC and not a new game, as some were anticipating. We'll let you know as soon as we find out more tomorrow.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Mortal Kombat 11

Related texts

Mortal Kombat 11Score

Mortal Kombat 11
REVIEW. Written by Ricardo C. Esteves

"Mortal Kombat 11 could have been superb, but some of the design decisions Netherrealm has made are regrettable."



Loading next content