New Mortal Kombat 11 announcement coming tomorrow

NetherRealm Studios has published a new teaser on its official Twitter, showing Liu Kang and Raiden preparing to "architect a new history", before being interrupted by Shang Tsung and two other mysterious fighters.

The video ends teasing a big reveal tomorrow, May 6, at 2pm BST.

There's a lot of speculation about what it might be, but considering the tweet description, "Mortal Kombat 11 - The Epic Saga Continues", it sure looks like a DLC and not a new game, as some were anticipating. We'll let you know as soon as we find out more tomorrow.