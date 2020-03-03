New monsters arriving in Monster Hunter: World soon

Capcom recently announced that two brand new monsters are heading into Monster Hunter: World and will be arriving on consoles on March 23, with a PC release planned for some time in April.

The tweet features a short video where you see the two different monsters in their natural habitats, giving us a closer look at the Raging Brachydios, which is native to the sweltering heats in the lava pits, and the Furious Rajang, which looks to be more favourable of a colder climate.

This is also set to be the last Monster Hunter: World update that has separate releases on different platforms. Back in January, Capcom showed off a content roadmap, and within this roadmap we see that starting in April, all future content on PC will sync up with the console releases.

The two latest monsters that will be joining World are part of the third expansion that has dropped for Iceborne, and like those that came before it, they too will be part of a free update.

What do you think of these new monsters? Are you excited?