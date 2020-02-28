New Monster Hunter movie posters resemble the games

We wouldn't blame you for being sceptical when one of the first images we got from Paul W.S. Anderson's upcoming Monster Hunter movie showed a guy with modern firearms, so it's a good thing that the new assets go back to the basics.

Sony Pictures has released two new posters from the Monster Hunter movie and having Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa handling a Giant Jawblade and a Great Hunter's Bow respectively assures us that we'll see quite a few iconic things from Capcom's games even if the movie won't be directly based on any of them. Top that with the success of both Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog, and you might even say that we have some faith in that Monster Hunter will handle the jump over to the big screen at least okay.

What do you think?