New Modern Warfare 6v6 maps are a priority for Infinity Ward

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been a success story so far, reimagining the iconic franchise with a return to the Modern Warfare series, and while there has been a lot to enjoy so far - from rotating playlists to new maps - there are still fans asking for more 6v6 maps to play on.

In fact, one Twitter user asked Infinity Ward studio art director Joel Emslie about the topic recently, to which he responded:

"We completely hear you guys on this. Been working on it and continue. As fast as we humanly can."

Shipment, Vacant, and Crash have all come in since release, although these are returning maps from older games, with Shoot House also being another alternative. That said, a lot of the maps are significantly bigger in Modern Warfare, suiting the larger game modes with more players.

For more on Modern Warfare be sure to check out our review, as well as our stream replay below in which we revisited it as one of our games of 2019.

Are you eager for more 6v6 options?

You watching Advertisements