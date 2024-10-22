New model of Xbox Wireless Headset now on sale

HQ

In 2021 Xbox launched its wireless headset specifically designed for your long gaming sessions on the then brand new Xbox X/S Series. However, as the years have passed and technologies have advanced, both in gaming and hardware (displays, sound systems, etc.), Xbox has been encouraged to give the headset a major overhaul and is now releasing the new version today.

The Xbox Wireless Headset has updated its exterior design with smoother lines and sleeker curves, but it has also increased its battery life to 20 hours, improved the microphone with automatic muting and voice isolation, and added Dolby Atmos support for an even more immersive experience.

The new Xbox Wireless Headset model is on sale at the Microsoft Store for £109.99, and if you order now you'll have it in your hands in less than 48 hours.