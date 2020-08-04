New mod changes Geralt's romances in The Witcher 3

You're watching Advertisements

The Witcher 3 was released back in 2015, and the world was a different place back then. In Wild Hunt, you play as Geralt of Rivia, and you can have physical romances with several beautiful women over the course of your 200-hour adventure. These romance options are Yennefer, Triss, Shani, Keira, Syanna, Sasha and Jutta. In the books, however, the sorceress Yennefer is clearly the love of Geralt's life, and now a new mod makes this much clearer.

"Swap main romances to Yennefer," makes it so that Yennefer appears in ALL romance scenes in the game. While many of the sequences won't make much sense with the mod in play, and it might be a little creepy swapping out all those women and replacing them with Yennefer, you can download the mod right here and see it in action over on Youtube.