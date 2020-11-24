New mobile game Tomb Raider Reloaded is bringing Lara back in action

The Tomb Raider series has been popular ever since its debut in 1996, and the latest title we saw from the franchise was Shadow of the Tomb Raider back in 2018. So it has been two years since the last time we hung out with Lara. Do you miss her? If so, we actually have some good news for you.

Square Enix has just announced that it is bringing another new game featuring our favorite adventurer.

Titled Tomb Raider Reloaded, this actually is a mobile game, developed by Square Enix London mobile team along with Emerald City Games and is expected to arrive in 2021. Other than a teaser trailer, nothing much has been revealed. However, judging by its cute cartoon-ish style, this seems to be a more light-hearted experience.

Check the trailer below. Are you happy to see Lara's return?