New missions, anomalies, and more coming to S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl in 2025

HQ

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has revealed its roadmap for the rest of 2025, and with just under four months left of the year to go, it seems like developer GSC Game World is certainly keeping itself busy.

"Our main mission in the near future is upgrading the game to Unreal Engine 5.5.4," writes GSC Game World in a new blog post. "This will bring new features and tools to make the Zone an even better place, but more importantly — bringing the latest Unreal Engine 5 optimizations will lead to better stability and performance."

Also, on a big list in an image under that statement, we see a lot more planned features including night vision devices, binoculars, quality-of-life improvements like NPC combat updates and a balance to mutants, and new anomalies, missions, as well as weather scenarios to cap it all off.

That sounds like a lot, and GSC Game World did admit that focusing on the new version of Unreal Engine 5 might mean that the timing of the other updates are shaken up. But, the team is still hoping to get all of this out for Stalkers before the year is done.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is out now on PC and Xbox Series X/S. A PS5 version is set to release later this year.