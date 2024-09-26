New Metaphor: ReFantazio gameplay trailer unveiled at Tokyo Game Show

HQ

We are exactly two weeks away from the release of Metaphor: ReFantazio, the title with which Atlus wants to celebrate its 35th anniversary and celebrate its differentiating and unique style of gameplay in the JRPG genre.

The playable prologue demo of Metaphor: ReFantazio that Atlus released yesterday can already be enjoyed worldwide, and whose progression you will be able to take with you to the final game on October 11th.

But since that demo only lets you enjoy the first four hours or so of gameplay, today's trailer gives us a better look at some of the features we'll unlock in our game at a later point. Archetypes such as the Trickster (a reference to the Persona series?) or the Meteor Synthesis ability, with which we'll be able to take out groups of enemies at once during the turn-based combat phase.

The truth is that expectations are sky-high for Metaphor: ReFantazio, and this only makes the wait until October 11 even harder. You can watch the trailer unveiled at the Xbox Games Showcase at the Tokyo Game Show below.