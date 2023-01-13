New Mechwarrior game to be released in 2024

HQ

During a video conference recently, Piranha Games revealed that they were developing a new Mechwarrior. It is scheduled to be released in 2024, and director Russ Bullock said this:

There is another MechWarrior game in development at Piranha. I'll just say that it's not MechWarrior Online 2, it's not the successor to MechWarrior (opens in new tab)Online [which entered open beta in 2012 before releasing in 2013], it's not online PvP—think of it more inline with MechWarrior 5, but a standalone game, a standalone product.

With that revelation, we can expect to see something more like Mechwarrior 5, which is getting a new expansion on January 26th called Rise of Rasalhague. It will include a new war machine called the Crusader and 11 variants of existing robots. You'll also be able to take part in 12 new missions. New game mechanics such as interactions with other groups of bounty hunters should also spice up the gameplay.