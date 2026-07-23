New matchmaking systems "inspired by classic games" is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Modern Warfare 4's beta

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One of the most vocal and explosive topics in the world of Call of Duty is how the matchmaking system fundamentally operates. For years, a skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) system has been used, which often frustrates fans immensely as every multiplayer game ends up becoming incredibly demanding and there is never a variety between hard, easy, and medium difficulty matches. This is because lobbies are formed based on how a player performs in multiplayer matches, which in theory makes sense, but in practice makes every single unranked game feel like a tense and high-stakes ranked or competitive match.

It's because of this that fans have been vocal and campaigning for years to have SBMM removed. There have been occasions where Activision has flirted with the idea, but it seems more significant moves are coming to introduce an alternative system.

Following Black Ops 1 and 2 being ported to PlayStation 5, the Call of Duty maker has noticed fans have been enjoying its more "classic" matchmaking system, which is why it'll soon be introducing something similar in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's Season 5 and in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 beta weekends.

This is regarded as a "new matchmaking system inspired by those classic games," and while it's unclear how these "Open" playlists, as they're being dubbed, will differ from the actual 'classic' matchmaking system used in older CoD games, many seem to be intrigued by the idea.

Simply put, fans will simply need to try the new mode and see how it stacks up before deciding whether this should be the future of Call of Duty matchmaking or not.