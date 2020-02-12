New masterminds revealed for Resident Evil Resistance

Resident Evil Resistance, the standalone multiplayer experience releasing with Resident Evil 3, had some new information shared by Capcom just recently. In the game, four players will team up against a lone player-controlled mastermind who will do his or her best to sabotage for the team of characters trying to survive. Two additional masterminds were just announced, adding some new ways to play.

The first new mastermind is the trap and obstruction-focused Project Wesker protegée and Umbrella Corporation operative Alex Wesker who can spawn the menacing, flesh-eating plant Yateveo, prompting it to harass the players when they get too close.

Also joining the roster is Umbrella founder and president Ozwell E. Spencer who will be able to stop players in their tracks by using offensive technology.

Apart from the two new masterminds, two maps were also detailed and you can find new information and screenshots below.

Casino: An entertainment facility for thrill seekers... and insidious Masterminds. Its still-operating slot machines and chips strewn across the floor tell the eerie tale of how hastily it was deserted during the collapse of Raccoon City.

Abandoned Park: A horror-themed park located on the outskirts of Raccoon City. It too was left abandoned when zombies and bioweapons overran Raccoon City. Now, monsters both real and imagined now patiently await visitors.