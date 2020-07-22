New Master Chief render from Halo Infinite

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft has been pushing a lot for Halo Infinite recently, and it's quite obvious that Master Chief's first adventure in half a decade is going to be really big for them. That's why it isn't entirely surprising to see Master Chief adorn the Xbox Games Showcase preview image on Youtube.

But the most interesting with this is that is is a new render, that gives us a proper sneak peek on what Master Chief looks like in his brand new adventure. As you can see, it's way more like the earliest games in the series and less the Power Ranger look-a-like he became in Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians.

What do you think of this version of Master Chief?