New massive survey shows big consumer satisfaction in EV's

Despite massive rollouts globally, and strong sales in most key markets, electrically powered vehicles are still treated as newcomers, and some continue to argue that electricity as "fuel" won't be the immediate future for personal transportation.

But according to the big JD Power Electric Vehicle Experience survey (found here), it seems that actual consumer satisfaction amongst EV owners shows a rather different story. It's a massive survey amongst American consumers, which paints a rather rosy picture of EV owners and their relationship with their cars - and that's in spite of the US suffering a EV market share decline thanks to the removal of an important federal tax credit.

"EV market share has declined sharply following the discontinuation of the federal tax credit program in September 2025, but that dip belies steadily growing customer satisfaction among owners of new EVs. Improvements in battery technology, charging infrastructure and overall vehicle performance have driven customer satisfaction to its highest level ever. What's more, the vast majority of current EV owners say they will consider purchasing another EV for their next vehicle, regardless of whether they benefited from the now-expired federal tax credit," said Brent Gruber, executive director of the EV practice at JD Power.

The most popular models in the US continues to be the Tesla Model 3 closely followed by the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Hyundai Ioniq 6 and the Kia EV9 are also popular, and scores well on reliability and quality.