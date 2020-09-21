English
Marvel's Avengers

New Marvel's Avengers patch addresses more than 1000 issues

Patch V1.30.0 should fix a variety of issues that have affected the game since launch.

It has been a somewhat rocky road for Marvel's Avengers, with expectations sky high ahead of launch thanks to the enticing combo of Crystal Dynamics and the Avengers. At launch it was generally well-recieved, however, the game arrived with a bunch of minor technical issues. The latest patch looks to address some of these problems - more than 1000 of them, in fact.

"Patch V1.3.0 is our first major patch since launch and addresses over 1000 issues you've helped surface these past two weeks, ranging from several progression stoppers to small graphical fixes," Square Enix wrote on its blog.

"While the focus of this patch was resolving bugs, future near-term patches will integrate more quality-of-life adjustments and feedback-driven features/tuning. We can't thank you enough for your patience and support. Please keep it coming; you are helping shape the future of Marvel's Avengers."

The patch will address technical problems across the PC, PS4, and Xbox One versions of the game, and as you can imagine given the number of fixes, the patch notes are fairly extensive. If you want all the details, head this way.

