New Marvel's Avengers costumes revealed

You're watching Advertisements

On Wednesday next week, we will get to see more from Marvel's Avengers. The Creative Director of the game, Shaun Escayg, just posted on Twitter that the trailer is officially done and while doing so, he also shared a new screenshot filled with superheros wearing previously not shown costumes.

Marvel's Avengers launches on September 4 for PC, Playstation 4, Stadia and Xbox One. We assume there are also versions for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X being made. Check it out below, what do you think of the alternative designs?