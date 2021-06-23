New Marvel's Avengers bug presents a serious security concern

A particularly nasty bug appears to have surfaced from the Cosmetic Cube Event update that was recently rolled out to Marvel's Avengers. PS5 players have voiced on Twitter that a black bar has displayed on their screens that troublingly reveals their IP address. Of course, this is a major security concern for those streaming the game and sharing videos online.

Luckily, the developers have noted this issue and a fix is on the way later today. The official Marvel's Avengers Twitter account yesterday posted: "We are currently testing a solution to the issue of personal information, including the player's IP address and username, being displayed on screen on PS5 and plan to deploy a hotfix tomorrow at around 8AM PT."

Luckily, this issue appears to be exclusive to the PS5, but its existence is still alarming in the first place. Hopefully, this latest fix will be able to completely smooth out the issue.