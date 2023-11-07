New Marvel Spotlight studio to produce leaner superhero films

HQ

The fact that all films and series from Marvel share the same universe and are connected in one way or another has become a bit of a problem according to the studio itself, which now fears that it is increasingly discouraging audiences from their productions. Precisely because they may feel compelled to review all the previous material in order to understand and get the most out of the new film or series.

For this reason, they have decided to launch the new studio Marvel Spotlight, which intends to focus on narrower, more character-driven stories without any connection to the overall MCU. Brad Winderbaum, head of streaming at Marvel, explained the launch of Spotlight as follows:

"It gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of 'Echo,' focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity. Just like comics fans didn't need to read 'Avengers' or 'Fantastic Four' to enjoy a 'Ghost Rider' Spotlight comic, our audience doesn't need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what's happening in Maya's story."

According to Marvel itself, Spotlight has been around for a long time and has its roots in the comic books of the early 70s.

"It's rooted in Marvel Comics' 85-year publishing history: Spotlight was an anthology comic book series first introduced in 1971 and was the origin of beloved Marvel characters like Ghost Rider and Spider-Woman."

Echo will be the first production to go under the new studio name and Marvel Spotlight will also have its own logo with opening music composed by Michael Giacchino.

