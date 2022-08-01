New Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope trailer delves deep into the unique planets

HQ

Ubisoft has a very limited line-up of upcoming games set for this autumn, as right now the publisher is headlining the season with Skull and Bones, and the anticipated Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

Ubisoft seems to be very confident about the latter, as it has been no stranger when it comes to showing it off as of late. Following the recent showcase dedicated to the game, where we got plenty of gameplay, announcement, and even learnt the release date for the title, Ubisoft has now released another trailer, which delves deeper into the various planets on offer, the new Spark powers, and even Bowser as a playable character.

You can check out the full trailer below, and can read more about Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope in our preview of the game here, all ahead of the title's launch on October 20.