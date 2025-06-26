New Mario Kart World update has really pissed off the community

HQ

Nintendo and online gaming has not always been a bed of roses. It has often felt like the company almost deliberately made it difficult by offering far too limited support, and by complicating things with solutions like Friend Codes and inadequate chat.

With Switch 2 things looked better though, but today Nintendo has incurred the wrath of users by updating Mario Kart World. Most people would agree that the so-called intermission tracks (which go between destinations) aren't quite as good as the traditional circuits, and therefore a lot of people tend to choose Random when playing online VS Race. If the Random option wins, you get to play a regular three-lap race.

Apparently Nintendo felt that fans were playing Mario Kart World the wrong way, and so they've now greatly downgraded this. After the update, Random is not equal to running a traditional three-lap race anymore, as it can also become an intermission race.

The attempt by Nintendo to control players from racing on the tracks the community prefer has been met with fierce criticism.

"What the heck. They legitimately low key completely ruined online now."

"Nintendo has a well known hatred of people having fun in ways that differ from how Nintendo wanted them to have fun."

"Yup, that's certainly the most Nintendo way to answer something the community clearly has issues with. Amazing work."

"Insane change. They need to add a classic online/tournament mode ASAP and instead they patch out the workaround."

"They saw players clamoring for a more traditional online mode and did... the exact opposite of what they wanted. Kudos!"

Looking at Reddit, the situation is the same, and disappointed Mario Kart World players are writing:

"so you just cant avoid intermission online now 🙃 and what's worse is that they choose from the 3 tracks already available. this is so annoying i might not even play online anymore"

"There's gotta be a classic mode coming. They have to understand WHY everyone is choosing random right?

".....right?"

"This is Nintendo"

If we check Bluesky, the situation is the same and a search on Mario Kart shows that the criticism is rampant:

What do you think about this yourself? Is it justified for Nintendo to try to force fans onto the intermission tracks (which are usually sprints as they go between two destinations, and thus less exciting), or should they rather try to accommodate the players instead? Check out the full list of everything updated over here.