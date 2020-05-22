Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Borderlands 3

New major expansion announced for Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 is headed to the wild west in its next story expansion 'Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption'.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

After having released two expansions, 'Moxxis Heist of the Handsome Jackpot' and 'Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock', Gearbox Software has now announced the third campaign DLC for Borderlands 3. This one is called 'Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption' where we get to fighting against a "gang of beast-riding outlaws on the frontier planet of Gehenna". Sounds fun to us!

The adventure will feature a mysterious narrator and players will get to meet two new characters; Juno and Rose. Gearbox Software also promises a "bevvy of new game mechanics to complement its story" when it launches on June 25.

This expansion will, of course, be a paid one, but there is also free content to be added on June 4, and it seems to be a very generous drop. Players will get to go to Minos Prime to face tons of enemies, bosses and earn plenty of loot.

Finally, Gearbox also posted a Shift Code that will give you some Golden Keys, a sure way to get very capable loot: CB53B-WJTTJ-HJCZC-HBK3T-F3RX5

Borderlands 3

Related texts



Loading next content