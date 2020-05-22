New major expansion announced for Borderlands 3

You watching Advertisements

After having released two expansions, 'Moxxis Heist of the Handsome Jackpot' and 'Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock', Gearbox Software has now announced the third campaign DLC for Borderlands 3. This one is called 'Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption' where we get to fighting against a "gang of beast-riding outlaws on the frontier planet of Gehenna". Sounds fun to us!

The adventure will feature a mysterious narrator and players will get to meet two new characters; Juno and Rose. Gearbox Software also promises a "bevvy of new game mechanics to complement its story" when it launches on June 25.

This expansion will, of course, be a paid one, but there is also free content to be added on June 4, and it seems to be a very generous drop. Players will get to go to Minos Prime to face tons of enemies, bosses and earn plenty of loot.

Finally, Gearbox also posted a Shift Code that will give you some Golden Keys, a sure way to get very capable loot: CB53B-WJTTJ-HJCZC-HBK3T-F3RX5