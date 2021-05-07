Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
New magical Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie trailer

It'll be coming to Netflix in June.

One of the biggest anime success stories of all time outside Japan is Sailor Moon. A charming story about a regular school girl called Usagi Tsukino who fights crime as Sailor Moon with her friends. The series has never really died and made a few comebacks since it first launched in 1992 and ended in 1997.

And this summer - it is once again time for Sailor Moon to come to the rescue. Netflix is releasing two new movies called Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal Parts 1 & 2 on June 3. It is a continuation of Sailor Moon Crystal, an anime that ran between 2014-2016, but we doubt it'll be a problem to follow the story if you haven't seen it already.

Check out the brand new trailer below. Have you missed Sailor Moon?

