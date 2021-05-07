New magical Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie trailer

You're watching Advertisements

One of the biggest anime success stories of all time outside Japan is Sailor Moon. A charming story about a regular school girl called Usagi Tsukino who fights crime as Sailor Moon with her friends. The series has never really died and made a few comebacks since it first launched in 1992 and ended in 1997.

And this summer - it is once again time for Sailor Moon to come to the rescue. Netflix is releasing two new movies called Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal Parts 1 & 2 on June 3. It is a continuation of Sailor Moon Crystal, an anime that ran between 2014-2016, but we doubt it'll be a problem to follow the story if you haven't seen it already.

Check out the brand new trailer below. Have you missed Sailor Moon?