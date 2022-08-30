Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mafia IV

New Mafia game officially announced

But will it be a prequel that uses Unreal Engine 5?

Back in May, usually reliable Ethan Gach at Kotaku claimed Hangar 13 was working on a new game in the Mafia series. Now it's finally official.

Because Mafia is celebrating twenty years today, and Hangar 13 has marked the occasion by interviewing some of the talented developers at the team that helped bring the game to life. There are a few interesting titbits in there, but the one that will make headlines is that Roman Hladík, general manager at the studio, confirms they're working on a brand new Mafia game. He doesn't want to say anything about the rumoured setting and use of Unreal Engine 5, however, as the project is still "a few years away" from completion. At least it's nice to finally be absolutely sure we'll get to explore the cool Mafia universe again sooner or later.

Mafia IV

