Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Lords of the Fallen

New Lords of the Fallen patch gives hope to players with poor PC performance

The game has been hit hard by user reviews on Steam.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While the critical reception to the new Soulslike Lords of the Fallen has remained largely positive, users on Steam have been more than willing to voice their dissatisfaction with the game's performance on PC.

At the time of writing, Lords of the Fallen sits at a Mixed rating on Steam, with 57% of reviews being positive. Still, Hexworks isn't leaving this issue alone, as it has sought to vastly improve performance, especially on weaker GPUs.

"We have begun to implement more substantial performance improvements," Hexworks explains in the patch notes. "This is aimed at freeing up VRAM to provide additional headroom for GPUs that are operating at the limit of their capabilities. This process is taking some time because we are committed to ensuring that you do not lose any quality."

There are some minor gameplay changes, too, such as fixing certain behaviour during interactions between the player, NPCs and vendors. Also, Sparky got some extra lines of dialogue.

Lords of the Fallen

Related texts

0
Lords of the FallenScore

Lords of the Fallen
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

Hexworks has rebooted its Souls-like action-RPG, and we've spent the last week exploring its parallel worlds and facing all manner of tough foes.



Loading next content