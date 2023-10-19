New Lords of the Fallen patch gives hope to players with poor PC performance

HQ

While the critical reception to the new Soulslike Lords of the Fallen has remained largely positive, users on Steam have been more than willing to voice their dissatisfaction with the game's performance on PC.

At the time of writing, Lords of the Fallen sits at a Mixed rating on Steam, with 57% of reviews being positive. Still, Hexworks isn't leaving this issue alone, as it has sought to vastly improve performance, especially on weaker GPUs.

"We have begun to implement more substantial performance improvements," Hexworks explains in the patch notes. "This is aimed at freeing up VRAM to provide additional headroom for GPUs that are operating at the limit of their capabilities. This process is taking some time because we are committed to ensuring that you do not lose any quality."

There are some minor gameplay changes, too, such as fixing certain behaviour during interactions between the player, NPCs and vendors. Also, Sparky got some extra lines of dialogue.