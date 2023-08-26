New Lord of the Rings film delayed until December next year

HQ

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be the next big film to be delayed due to the ongoing strike in Hollywood. Deadline reports that the premiere has been moved from 14 April to 13 December next year. Sad news to say the least for all Lord of the Rings fans who have been looking forward to this new adventure with Helm Hammerhand, the ninth king of Rohan.

The animated adventure promises to be a bloody one, and takes place 183 years before the One Ring trilogy where the aforementioned king is forced to defend himself and his kingdom against a horde of Dunlendings and their leader Wulf. The cast includes Miranda Otto who reprises Eowyn from Peter Jackson's films but also Brian Cox and Luke Pasqualino who also contribute their talents to the film's main roles.

Are you looking forward to The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim?