New look at the stealthy Sleight of Hand

We got our first look at RiffRaff Games' Sleight of Hand in the Xbox Partner Preview back in March, and it looks like it's time to dig deeper into its secrets. The game is about a detective with arcane powers named Lady Luck who is hired to investigate her former coven, even though doing so could mean a horrible death on the ever-rainy streets of Steeple City.

Using a pack of cards that confer unique abilities, Lady Luck sets about the task. The pity is that we still don't know a release date for Sleight of Hand, but presumably seeing the state of the game in the first trailer below, it's very likely that we'll be able to play it sometime in 2025. We'll keep an eye out for it.