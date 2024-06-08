New look at Metaphor: ReFantazio, focusing on its protagonist

HQ

Few Japanese developments arouse as much passion in the West as Atlus' titles. The studio has earned its place on the throne of today's JRPG genre, and all eyes are already on October 11, when we see its next IP, Metaphor: Refantazio.

While we know that at tonight's Summer Game fest we'll have a later Atlus event to give another in-depth look at the game, Katsura Hashino and Shigenori Soejima have taken to the stage to present the game's new trailer, called Awaken, in which we got a glimpse of the qualities our protagonist. He will be the receptacle not only of true magic, but of a power never seen before in a troubled world wracked by conflict.

You can check it out below.