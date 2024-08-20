English
Little Nightmares 3
Gamescom 2024 Coverage

New look at Little Nightmares 3, with its main character couple in trouble

A year after its unveiling we see Supermassive's game again at Gamescom, but still no release date.

HQ

It looks like things are moving forward, slowly but surely, at Supermassive Games. Not only have they set 2025 for the release of Directive 8020, but they've also unveiled a new trailer for Little Nightmares III. The problem is that apart from a small video clip and some new cutscenes, there's not much else to tell about it.

Little Nightmares 3 was unveiled just over a year ago at the previous Gamescom, and we were hoping to have something more solid about the game by now. But sometimes no news is good news, right?

HQ
Little Nightmares 3
Little Nightmares 3Little Nightmares 3

Gamescom

