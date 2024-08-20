New look at Little Nightmares 3, with its main character couple in trouble

HQ

It looks like things are moving forward, slowly but surely, at Supermassive Games. Not only have they set 2025 for the release of Directive 8020, but they've also unveiled a new trailer for Little Nightmares III. The problem is that apart from a small video clip and some new cutscenes, there's not much else to tell about it.

Little Nightmares 3 was unveiled just over a year ago at the previous Gamescom, and we were hoping to have something more solid about the game by now. But sometimes no news is good news, right?