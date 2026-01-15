New Life is Strange game will be revealed next week

Exactly one week has gone since Ben wrote that the European age-rating board had been a tad eager and basically announced the existence of a new Life is Strange game, but now it's time to make it official.

Square Enix confirms that the next Life is Strange will be unveiled at 6 PM GMT/7 PM CET on the 20th of January. They aren't willing to confirm that the title will be Life is Strange: Reunion, but the characters walking past the screen in the short teaser definitely look like the original's Max Caulfield and Chloe Price, so PEGI was obviously spot on with their description.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure split the fans back in 2024, so it'll be interesting to see what they think about this reunion later this year.