New Lenovo Legion 7 aim to become the market's most powerful gaming 16" laptop

Lenovo has just added new models to its gamer laptop lines Lenovo Legion 7, 7i, Slim 7, and Slim 7i. A whole catalogue of hardware which, according to the manufacturer, can perfectly meet the amateur and professional gamers' needs and will arrive in stores starting this July.

The new models bring with them some records, like the world's longest battery lifein a 16-inch gaming laptop. In the case of Lenovo Legion 7 and 7i, they promise to be the "most powerful gaming laptops on the market", leaving the Slim versions the honour of being the lightest Legion so far.

Lenovo Legion 7 and 7i

These machines' main goal is to meet the needs of those who seek the best performance. Despite their 19 mm thickness, they come with 12th gen Intel Core HX Series or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and a GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU (up to 175 W TGP) or AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT. All this together with a DDR5 RAM memory and SSD Gen 4 PCle9 storage.

The hardware is optimised thanks to the Legion A.I. Engine 2.0, capable of predicting the fan activity curves and balancing the GPU and CPU consumption in real time in order to achieve a better performance for each game. This fan has 67% thinner blades than the previous version, improving the airflow.

Legion 7 technical specifications



Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 6900 HX / AMD Ryzen 7 6800H



Memory: 4800 MHz DDR5: 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) / 32 GB (2 x 16GB)



Camera: FHD Webcam (1080p) integrated with E-Shutter



Battery: 99,99 Whr



Weight: 2,5 kg



Price: from 2,999 euros



Legion 7i technical specifications



Processors: 12 Generation Intel Core i9-12900 HX / 12 Generation Intel Core i7-12800 HX



Memory: 4800 MHz DDR5: 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) / 32 GB (2 x 16GB)



Camera: FHD Webcam (1080p) integrated with E-Shutter



Battery: 99,99 Whr



Weight: 2,5 kg



Price: from 2,599 euros



Lenovo Legion Slim 7 and Slim 7i

These laptops will become the slimmest and lightest 16-inch machines on the market according to the manufacturer, weighing 2 kg and sporting a thickness of only 16 mm. Inside them we can find 12th Gen Intel Core H Series or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processors.

Despite their lightness, they have a large screen allowing a more immersive experience, offering a great colour quality thanks to the integrated calibration software, the high dynamic range and a colour precision up to DCI P3. This includes the TÜV Rheinland Gold Label certification.

Legion Slim 7 Technical Specifications



Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX / AMD Ryzen 7 6800H / AMD Ryzen 5 6600H



Memory: 4800 MHz DDR5: 8 GB (integrated) / 16 GB (8 GB integrated and 8 GB extra) / 24 GB (8 GB integrados and 16 GB extra)



Camera: HD Webcam (720p) integrated with E-Shutter / FHD Webcam (1080p) integrated with E-Shutter



Battery: 99,99 Whr



Weight: 2,05 kg



Price: from 1,899 euros



Legion Slim 7i Technical Specifications