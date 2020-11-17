English
New LEGO Super Mario sets revealed

The new sets are bringing a bunch of new ways to explore the LEGO Super Mario world.

A series of expansion sets for LEGO Super Mario has been revealed, bringing further ways for you to explore the Mushroom Kingdom in a blocky form. Building upon the initially released sets, this series is scheduled to drop in January 2021, bringing a variety of new sets. They are as follows:

- LEGO Super Mario Master Your Adventure Maker Set
- LEGO Super Mario Chain Chomp Jungle Encounter Expansion Set
- LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant Puzzling Challenge Expansion Set 
- LEGO Super Mario Wiggler's Poison Swamp Expansion Set
- LEGO Super Mario Penguin Mario Power-Up Pack 
- LEGO Super Mario Tanooki Mario Power-Up Pack
- LEGO Super Mario Character Packs - Series 2 

Check out the trailer at the top of the page to see some of the new sets in action.

