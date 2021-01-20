New LEGO Mario "Master Your Adventure Maker Set" is available on the LEGO online store now

You're watching Advertisements

Remember back in November we reported that a series of LEGO Super Mario sets will drop in January? Nintendo kept their word, the LEGO Super Mario Master Your Adventure Maker Set is available now.

Here's the description of this set:

"Enhance your LEGO Super Mario experience and create unique levels with this Maker Set! Choose rewards for LEGO Mario (figure not included) with the Customisation Time Block and Customisation Item Blocks. Build new challenges and introduce Larry and a Goomba, Bob-omb and Koopa Paratroopa to the play. Add the Special Pipe: Dash 30 and try to finish your level in 30 seconds to win more coins!"

The set will cost you $59.99 and can be purchased from here.

Check the trailer below. Would you want to add this set into your LEGO collection?