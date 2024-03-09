New LEGO Mario Kart sets are launching in 2025

HQ

With tomorrow being Mario Day (10th March) Nintendo and LEGO have announced that new LEGO Mario Kart sets will be launching in 2025.

We've seen many LEGO x Mario set launch over the past few years, but these will be the first inspired by the character's go karting adventures.

Details on these sets are very slim at present, but a short teaser was revealed which can be viewed in the video below around the eight minute mark.

With Mario Day taking place tomorrow, we have our fingers firmly crossed that this is only the start of a series of announcements from Nintendo.