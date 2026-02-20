New LEGO Formula 1 and Ferrari sets leaked: Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton's helmets

HQ

LEGO continues to cater to the collectors and sports fans with their adult sets devoted to Formula 1 (like the Michael Schumacher car) or football (with several sets releasing before World Cup next year). Formula 1 has proven to be one of LEGO's most successful and exciting lines, and new products will be coming in the future. Instead of cars... helmets.

A new wave (or at least a couple of sets) were released this week, showing big (not quite real-life sized, but still very detailed) versions of helmefts from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (in red) and Lewis Hamilton (in yellow). Hamilton's yellow helmet caused quite a stir when it was revealed last year (preceding a hugely underwhelming debut season with Ferrari) and is cool to have them on LEGO form.

The first (blurry) images of the helmets, with a LEGO minifigure, were leaked on Instagram. Apparently, they will release on May 1, 2026, with a price of $89.99, according to earlier leaks. For the exact information we will have to wait and see.

LEGO and Formula 1 have also released several sets of different sizes in the last few months. This set is part of the LEGO Icons series for adults (there's a 18+ on the box), joining Nigel Mansell and the Williams FW14B, and Ayrton Senna and the McLaren MP4/4.