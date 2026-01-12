New Lego Batman voice actor says "it's very scary" to be in Legacy of the Dark Knight

HQ

For a long time, people were a little tired of Traveller's Tales Lego games, which often felt like carbon copies of each other and were released far too often (two per year was not uncommon, and sometimes even three). But after the release of The Lego Movie 2 Videogame in 2019, the pace has slowed down considerably, and since then the studio has actually only released one Lego game, namely Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga from 2022.

This year, however, it's time again with Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, which looks set to be the most lavish Lego game to date. This time, Batman himself is played by Shai Matheson, who has previously appeared in several TV series and as a voice actor in video games such as Until Dawn, Star Wars: Outlaws, Final Fantasy XVI, and most recently in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2.

However, playing Batman will be his biggest and most important role to date, and in an interview with GamesRadar+, he talks about the honor, the nervousness, and reveals that he is a big fan of the iconic DC hero:

"I've been a Batman fan my whole life, so I feel like it's all in my veins. I've watched the films since I was probably too young. Batman Returns is my favorite film of all time, regardless of Batman. Michael Keaton was always my go-to Batman. I think it was sort of in me all along."

When it comes to the games, it is Kevin Conroy he likes best, and regarding following in his footsteps, Matheson says:

"First of all, in voice, Kevin Conroy is the go-to, the greatest of all time. So, it's very scary."

Matheson goes on to state that he feels "petrified to join this list of people that have contributed their voice and their acting talent to this game and to this character," but he concludes by adding that he is "unbelievably humbled" by the honour and considers himself "a competition winner to just be involved."

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight arrives on March 29 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. It will also be coming to Switch 2 in 2026, but the date has not yet been set.