New leak reveals setting of Netflix's Resident Evil series

With The Witcher and Castlevania proving that video games and Netflix can co-exist in near-perfect harmony, there'll be plenty of people out there hoping that the broadcaster can do a similarly decent job with the just-leaked Resident Evil series that's apparently coming to the streaming service.

We know about the series after the following description was shared in error (and then hastily removed, although you can still see it thanks to this archived version), and in the short burst of text there are some tantalising details:

The town of Clearfield, MD has long stood in the shadow of three seemingly unrelated behemoths - the Umbrella Corporation, the decommissioned Greenwood Asylum, and Washington, D.C. Today, twenty-six years after the discovery of the T-Virus, secrets held by the three will start to be revealed at the first signs of outbreak.

Of course, this won't be the first time that Resident Evil has made it beyond the confines of the gaming world. Most notably, Milla Jovovich fronted a long-running cinematic series that concluded in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter back in early 2017. Indeed, it could be a completely new project, but perhaps it's somehow linked to the reboot of the cinematic series that was hinted at back in 2017.

Will this new series have enough to compete not only with our memories of the games but also Jovovich's seven-part saga? We'll just have to wait and see.