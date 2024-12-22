New League of Legends series in development

HQ

A few days ago, we discussed Arcane creator Christian Linke's exciting plans to expand the League of Legends universe, and now he's shared some thrilling updates about what's to come. In a recent interview with The Direct, Linke confirmed that multiple spin-offs are currently in development, although they are still in the early stages. These new series will explore both fresh characters and continue the story from Arcane, giving fans even more to look forward to.

"We definitely have a number of products that kind of are born out of 'Arcane.' We are in the process where we're just developing. Nothing is in full production yet, but we're pretty aggressively developing a few of them in particular that we're just excited about."

"We want to tell more stories... Some of the ones that we are developing right now are completely new characters from our IP, and others are a continuation of 'Arcane."

While details on the main characters remain under wraps, Linke teased that some familiar faces from Arcane might return. Given that season 2's finale left many questions unanswered, it's possible that beloved characters could make a comeback—or perhaps entirely new champions will emerge from the League of Legends universe.

What are you most excited to see in these upcoming League of Legends spin-offs? New characters, or a deeper dive into the characters we already know?