Riot Games recently released a new cinematic for the widely popular competitive game League of Legends ahead of its ranked season. The cinematic shows various champions looking better than ever in an impressive feat of animation work from the Riot team and is accompanied by 2WEI and Edda Hayes' cover of the Imagine Dragons song "Warriors" that will be recognised by some as the League of Legends Worlds theme from 2014.

Check out the cinematic below.