New League of Legends cinematic continues Arcane's legacy with 2025 storyline

A new cinematic from League of Legends marks the beginning of the game's 2025 Season 1 and continues the storylines made famous by Arcane. The cinematic, created by Fortiche—the animation studio behind the Netflix show—offers a deeper dive into Noxus, a powerful political empire in Runeterra, as well as some familiar characters like Katarina, Darius, and the elusive Mel. The plot further connects to Arcane, especially through the appearance of Vladimir and LeBlanc, who discuss plans that echo the events of the show.

Riot Games is making big strides in its storytelling approach for 2025, with each season focusing on different regions of Runeterra. Expect new content, including champions, skins, and gameplay changes, alongside the evolving storylines that will keep fans hooked.

