New law passed in California which will make social media delete user data when they deactivate their account

California has recently signed a bill into law which will further protect user data from online companies and social media. The new AB 656 requires a company to make cancelling an account straightforward and clear.

It'll also mean that when your account is gone should you choose to delete it, companies won't be able to keep hold of your data anymore. "It shouldn't be hard to delete social media accounts, and it shouldn't be even harder to take back control of personal data. With these bills, social media users can be assured that when they delete their accounts, they do not leave their data behind," said California governor Gavin Newsom.

"Social media users deserve to have the confidence that they can easily delete their account and when they do that their personal information is deleted too," added assemblymember Pilar Schiavo.

This law will obviously affect Californians more than anyone, but it could be the beginning of a pushback against social media having rampant control of user data.

