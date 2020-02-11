New Last of Us: Part II merch revealed, Ellie Edition restocked

If you missed out on pre-ordering the stunning, packed collector's edition of Naughty Dog's upcoming The Last of Us sequel and happen to either live in America or Canada (maybe you know someone who does?) you'll be able to pre-order it starting February 13 at select retailers.

Sticking with the US focus, PAX East is just around the corner, and Naughty Dog will be on location to let fans play the "Patrol" demo, making it the first public gameplay session of the game, so if you happen to be in Boston from February 27 - March 1, you know what booth to run to first.

If you're not based in the US or Canada, there are goodies coming your way still. New collectables, such as art prints and a new statue are being released as well as new key art, wallpapers and a PlayStation 4 dynamic theme.

Read more here.